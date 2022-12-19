Suspect accused of trying to kill Colorado Springs police officers released from jail nine days earlier

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- 13 Investigates learned the man accused of firing multiple rounds at Colorado Springs police officers over the weekend had been released from jail on felony charges just a week earlier.

Early Sunday morning, officers responded to a home on E. Willamette Ave. near Downtown Colorado Springs. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), 36-year-old James Faith had barricaded himself inside the house while firing at himself and others.

Faith was eventually taken into custody after. According to the CSPD, an officer and Faith were injured in the stand-off. It's unclear how exactly they were injured.

Now, Faith faces six felony charges, including attempted murder of a peace officer, assault with a deadly weapon, and felony menacing.

James Faith

13 Investigates learned Faith was arrested on multiple felony charges including menacing and trespassing earlier in the month on December 4.

El Paso County District Judge Hilary Alice Perry Gurney granted Faith two bonds of $25,000 and $5,000. He posted both and was released two days later on Dec. 6.

13 Investigates also learned that Faith appears to be the son of Carla Faith, the Colorado Springs woman convicted of child abuse charges last October.

Carla Faith

In 2019, police found two dozen infants hidden behind a false wall in the basement of an in-home daycare operated by Carla.

Carla reportedly ran Play Mountain Place out of her home on E. Willamette Ave. since at least 2012, according to a civil suit filed against her. While she was licensed through the Department of Human Services, she was only supposed to be operating out of part of her home and was only allowed to have six kids in her care at a time.

13 Investigates confirmed with CSPD that the home belonging to Carla is the same home where Faith was arrested over the weekend.

Police would not say if Faith's prior charges were connected to the exchange of gunfire on Sunday morning. 13 Investigates has requested records from Faith's prior case. We are still awaiting those records at the time of publication.

Judge Gurney granted Faith another bond of $500,000 on the new felony charges. According to jail records, he has not posted bail. He will be back in court on Dec. 29.