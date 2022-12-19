Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 2:12 PM
Published 2:11 PM

Police search for suspect in armed robbery at Colorado Springs business

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in the Knob Hill neighborhood in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers from the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to the 2300 block of E. Boulder St. at 10:58 a.m.

CSPD said a male suspect entered a nearby business and demanded money from employees at gunpoint. According to CSPD, the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported in this robbery.

At this time, no arrests have been made.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content