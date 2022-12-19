Police search for suspect in armed robbery at Colorado Springs business

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police are searching for a suspect in an armed robbery in the Knob Hill neighborhood in Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers from the Sand Creek Division were dispatched to the 2300 block of E. Boulder St. at 10:58 a.m.

CSPD said a male suspect entered a nearby business and demanded money from employees at gunpoint. According to CSPD, the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

No injuries were reported in this robbery.

At this time, no arrests have been made.