Firefighter injured in attic fire in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) -- A firefighter is recovering in the hospital after receiving minor injuries while responding to a working fire inside an attic of a home in Lakewood.

Sunday, crews from West Metro Fire responded to a fire near West 11th Ave. and Pierce Street in Lakewood, just before 11 p.m.

According to the fire agency, residents called 911 after they reported smelling smoke inside the home.

At the scene, crews arrived at an active fire inside the attic of a home, forcing the crews to open up the ceiling to get to the fire.

At 11:32 p.m., West Metro Fire reported one firefighter was taken to a hospital after they received minor injuries in the incident. According to the fire agency, the injured firefighter is expected to be released from the hospital.

At 11:49 p.m., crews released a final update that investigators with West Metro Fire determined that an electrical malfunction caused the fire.