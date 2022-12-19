El Paso, Texas activates Emergency Operations Center to address migrant influx

EL PASO, Texas (KRDO) -- Monday, the El Paso Office of Emergency Management activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) following a Disaster Declaration in response to a reported migrant crisis influx.

This came as Title 42, a public health authority that allowed officials to turn away migrants at the U.S. Southern Border during the COVID-19 pandemic, was set to end Wednesday, Dec. 21.

However, according to ABC News, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts temporarily stopped the expiration of Title 42 Monday afternoon after 19 states filed an appeal.

According to CNN, the lifting of the authority means a return to traditional protocols at a time of mass migration is set to happen.

On Dec. 15, the Denver Mayor issued an emergency declaration to help free up additional resources for the influx of migrants from Central and South America. According to 9News, 247 people had arrived in Denver when that declaration was issued.

Watch the press conference below provided by our news partners in El Paso, Texas.