Colorado Springs Police: Downtown bank robbed, investigators search for suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after a reported bank robbery in Downtown Colorado Springs.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), a call came in regarding a bank robbery in the 000 block of S. Tejon St. at 4:21 p.m. Monday.

CSPD said a suspect walked into the business/bank and demanded money. The suspect reportedly managed to take an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving.

Police said no one was injured in this incident.

According to CSPD, no one's been taken into custody at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Pike's Peak Area Crime Stoppers at 719-634-7867 or by clicking here.