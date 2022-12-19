Colorado Springs murder suspect tried breaking into a police station to turn himself in

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs man was taken into custody after he tried breaking into a police station to turn himself in for allegedly shooting his roommate.

Carlos Trejo, 36, was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a second-degree murder charge.

According to Colorado Springs Police (CSPD), Trejo tried getting into the Falcon Police substation early Sunday morning, but the building was closed. After failing to enter through the front door, police said Trejo jumped over the back fence of the substation to enter through the employee entrance.

"There was a snow brush that was there, and he used that to break a window," said CSPD Public Information Officer Robert Tornabene. "It just shattered the glass. It spidered the glass, but it didn't break. He was taken into custody shortly after that, and it was determined that he was attempting to turn himself in for the alleged murder of his roommate."

Police said Trejo told investigators he shot his roommate and then gave them the address of his apartment on the 1300 block of Kelly Johnson Boulevard.

When they arrived, police found a deceased male. The identity of the victim has not been released by the El Paso County Coroner's office or the official cause of death.

Trejo is in the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond.