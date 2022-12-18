Family of Raymond Green Vance speak out for the first time at his fundraiser

COLORADO SPRNGS, Colo. (KRDO)— Saturday, Raymond's family and friends held a fundraiser in honor of Raymond Green Vance, one of the victims that lost their life in the Club Q mass shooting.

Many people from all across Colorado came out to support the Vance family.

At the fundraiser, they sold tacos and t-shirts and all the proceeds went to the Vance family to help them during this tough time.

(KRDO)

"When I heard the news about the tragedy that our community was hit with a few weeks ago, I just felt it in my heart. I know what it is to lose a child. And I felt for Raymond's mom. And first thing my mind is this let's go make tacos and possibly and donate the money for them,” said Efren Ramirez, Owner of El Pica Rico.

KRDO sat down with Adriana Vance, Raymonds mother, and she said that night nearly a month ago changed her life forever.

“I just have a hole in my heart that I feel like I have a hole in my soul that I don't know when it'll ever repair,” said Adriana Vance.

We also spoke with Raymonds grandfather and he said this fundraiser was all about celebrating his life.

"We're looking for something to smile about. And whenever you combine people and food, you can usually get a brighter atmosphere,” said Ron Bell.

Everyone we spoke with Saturday said Raymond was a light in their life.

"He was just so happy all the time. He loved his family. He loved his girlfriend, cars. You know, he loved being with Jazz and Richie. He just he was just such a loving kid," said Ramirez.