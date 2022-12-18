Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari voted 3rd best zoo light display in the country

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's electric safari runs through Jan. 1 and features 85 light sculptures.

This is their 32nd year, and for four years in a row it's been voted the third best zoo lights in the country by USA Today.

At the electric safari, there's also illuminated inflatables that continues to grow every year. New this year, a peacock and a color-changing chameleon have joined the ranks of the others.

There are fire pits and warming stations around the zoo to combat the cold weather.

Tickets must be purchased in advance. The light shows open at 4 p.m. and close at 8:30 p.m. It runs until the 23rd and resumes from the 25th through the first of the year.