Cheyenne Mountain Zoo wins 3rd place in national Best Zoo Lights for 4th year in a row, USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice announced Friday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari has won third place in the national Best Zoo Lights category for the fourth year in a row, USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice announced Friday.
You can get your tickets for the Electric Safari here.
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT!— CheyenneMountainZoo (@CheyenneMtnZoo) December 16, 2022
USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice today announced that Cheyenne Mountain Zoo’s Electric Safari won third place in the national Best Zoo Lights category for the fourth year in a row!
See it for yourself and get tickets here: https://t.co/7cQjQV96hR. pic.twitter.com/HXl2TEY0CC