Published 12:37 PM

Cheyenne Mountain Zoo wins 3rd place in national Best Zoo Lights for 4th year in a row, USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice announced Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cheyenne Mountain Zoo's Electric Safari has won third place in the national Best Zoo Lights category for the fourth year in a row, USA Today 10Best Readers' Choice announced Friday.

You can get your tickets for the Electric Safari here.

