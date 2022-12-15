CSPD: sexually violent predator moves to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has issued a community notification of a sexually violent predator that has moved to a location within CSPD's jurisdiction.

Tad Johnson, seen above, was recently released from the Colorado Department of Corrections and is registered at the Springs Rescue Mission, located at 5 W. Las Vegas St.

Johnson is described as a 38-year-old Black male, standing 6' tall and weighing 220 pounds, with balding brown hair and brown eyes.

According to CSPD, Johnson is a sex offender whose past behavior had led to him being labeled a sexually violent predator by the courts. His criminal history reveals that he was convicted of Sexual Assault on a Child and Sexual Contact- No Consent in El Paso County Colorado in 2021; Felony Menacing, El Paso County in 2021; Attempted Controlled Substance – Obtain Fraud/Deceit, El Paso County in 2016; Harassment, El Paso County in 2016; 3rd Degree Assault, El Paso County in 2016; Felony Menacing, El Paso County in 2015; Theft, El Paso County in 2015; Public Indecency, El Paso County in 2015; Vehicular Eluding, El Paso County in 2010; and Theft, El Paso County in 2007.