Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue young bull elk stuck in the mud

LA GARITA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A young bull elk was stuck in a mud hole near Creede Colorado.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers responded and found the bull stuck up to its neck in the mud unable to get out.

Ratchet straps were wrapped around the base of the bull's antlers and attached to an ATV after attempts to free the bull by hand were unsuccessful.

After a few tries, the bull was pulled free from the mud and sent on his way.