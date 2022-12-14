Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:24 PM
Published 6:21 PM

Colorado Parks and Wildlife rescue young bull elk stuck in the mud

CPW

LA GARITA, Colo. (KRDO) -- A young bull elk was stuck in a mud hole near Creede Colorado.    

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) officers responded and found the bull stuck up to its neck in the mud unable to get out.    

Ratchet straps were wrapped around the base of the bull's antlers and attached to an ATV after attempts to free the bull by hand were unsuccessful.    

After a few tries, the bull was pulled free from the mud and sent on his way.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Emily Arseneau

Emily is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content