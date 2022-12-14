Buck rescued twice, exactly one year apart, from the same culvert in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos and videos of a rescue after a buck was seen struck in a culvert in Colorado Springs.

On Nov. 28, CPW was alerted that a mule deer buck with the tag 116 was seen under a deck a mile or so away from the culver atop Popes Bluff, which sits about 50 feet above the culvert. CPW said the steep grades and cliffs separate the culvert from homes.

On Dec. 1, CPW began a rescue when the buck was seen trapped in the concrete culvert. Officers initiated a rescue, pulling the buck out of the concrete.

On Dec. 1 we showed a #wildlife #rescue of a mule deer buck trapped in a concrete culvert in #ColoradoSprings. This video shows @COParksWildlife Officers Sarah Watson and Travis Sauder pulling it out with a pickup. (📸= CPW's Rebekah Ryan)

Now, the REST of the story. (1 of 4) pic.twitter.com/8Wg8xN6U0G — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 12, 2022

The buck was eventually released back into the wild.

Here's what CPW Officer Corey Adler had to say Dec. 1, 2021, after he released buck No. 116. Hopefully the buck has learned to avoid concrete culverts. But we've got Dec. 1 circled on our 2023 calendars! 4/4 pic.twitter.com/puT5Vt6NRW — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) December 12, 2022

According to CPW, this wasn't the first time the buck needed to be rescued. The same buck was pulled from the same concrete culvert exactly one year ago to the day.

Officials hope the buck has finally learned to avoid those culverts, but they're prepared to help him if he gets stuck again.