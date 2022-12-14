Skip to Content
News
By
New
Published 10:04 AM

Buck rescued twice, exactly one year apart, from the same culvert in Colorado Springs

CPW

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife shared photos and videos of a rescue after a buck was seen struck in a culvert in Colorado Springs.

On Nov. 28, CPW was alerted that a mule deer buck with the tag 116 was seen under a deck a mile or so away from the culver atop Popes Bluff, which sits about 50 feet above the culvert. CPW said the steep grades and cliffs separate the culvert from homes.

CPW

On Dec. 1, CPW began a rescue when the buck was seen trapped in the concrete culvert. Officers initiated a rescue, pulling the buck out of the concrete.

The buck was eventually released back into the wild.

According to CPW, this wasn't the first time the buck needed to be rescued. The same buck was pulled from the same concrete culvert exactly one year ago to the day.

CPW

Officials hope the buck has finally learned to avoid those culverts, but they're prepared to help him if he gets stuck again.

Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content