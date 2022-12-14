Skip to Content
ANOTHER COLD FRONT THURSDAY

TONIGHT: Partly clear and cold with temps in the low teens and high single digits.

TOMORROW: Increasing clouds as another cold front works into the state bringing spotty snow showers across the high country and a quick burst of snow along the foothills and I-25 corridor from 4-9pm . Light coating of snow possible which could slick up the roads in some areas.

EXTENDED: below average temps remain in the forecast through the end of the week with highs in the 30's before gradually warming back up to the 40's by Sunday.

