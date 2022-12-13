Police determine ‘false alarm’ at Cañon City school

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Heavy police presence was reported at a K-8 school in Cañon City Tuesday morning. However, the Cañon City Police Department later determined the situation was a "false alarm."

Before 9 a.m., the CCPD said officers were at Harrison K-8 School on Field Ave. Police were clearing the school and asked the public to avoid the area.

At that time, police said "all is okay."

At 9:25 a.m., the CCPD said the school was clear of any threat and it was a false alarm. Staff and students were meeting in the gym with instructions for parents to follow.

At 10 a.m., the department released an official statement saying the entire schoool was searched and found safe. Officers had arrived within minutes of the initial report along with the Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

School will remain in normal session for the remainder of the day.