today at 8:49 AM
Published 8:20 AM

Noodles & Company to give 25% of sales to support those impacted by Club Q tragedy

Konnect Agency

SOUTHERN COLORADO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Noodles & Company is partnering with the Colorado Healing Fund by giving back to those impacted by the Club Q tragedy.

All Noodles & Company restaurants located in Colorado Springs and Pueblo will be donating 25% of their proceeds on Wednesday to the Colorado Healing Fund to help those impacted by Club Q.

Guests can mention the fundraiser at any participating locations and online by using the code: Giving25.

Fundraiser details

Noodles & Company

Colorado Springs and Pueblo locations

From 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 14

KRDO News

