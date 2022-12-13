CSU-Pueblo head football coach retires after 15 years

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The head football coach for Colorado State University-Pueblo announced his retirement as he transitions to a new role with the school.

According to school officials, Coach John Wristen is set to retire after 15 seasons of leading the ThunderWolves football program.

“We are thrilled that Coach Wristen will continue as a valued member of our Pack. I can’t thank him enough for his service to this institution and for his leadership as head coach of our championship football team,” President Timothy Mottet said in a statement. “He’s left his mark on this program, not only as the first head coach for Pack Football but by establishing a culture of winning and giving back to the community. I have full confidence that John’s drive for our athletics programs will allow us to build upon our tradition of excellence and enhance the on-campus experience for every student.”

Wristen began his journey with the ThunderWolves in July 2007 and was tasked with bringing back the football program and building it from the ground up.

The Pack's inaugural season began in the fall of 2008. According to school officials, the ThunderWolves finished their first season with a 4-6 record, the fourth-best for a startup program in NCAA Division II history.

Wristen led the team to its first NCAA Division II Championship title in 2014. That same year, Wristen was named the 2014 American Football Coaches Association Division II Coach of the Year. He was named the Coach of the Year by the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference consecutively from 2011 to 2015 and received the honor again in 2017.

During his time as head coach, the Pack made seven appearances in NCAA Division II playoffs and won seven RMAC Championships.

Wristen isn't leaving the university, however, he will now serve as the Athletics Development and External Relations Officer. In his new role, the school said he'll be responsible for leading fundraising initiatives to help support athletics programs at CSU-Pueblo.

According to school officials, Wristen finishes his coaching career with the second-best winning percentage – a distinction among all active NCAA Division II Coaches – finishing with an overall record of 123-32 and 100-22 in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference (RMAC).

“My coaching career actually started at CSU Pueblo in 1984. I was finishing up student teaching and had an opportunity to coach during that last season we had football on campus. Being able to come back as the head coach, when football returned in 2007, was absolutely the highlight of my career. It’s been an unbelievable feeling. I’m grateful to CSU System Chancellor Tony Frank, President Mottet, and Dr. Paul Plinske for supporting my coaching career and for giving me this incredible opportunity to play a larger role at the university,” Coach John Wristen said in a press release.