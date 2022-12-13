Court Docs: Trail of blood led police to the home of man arrested in Colorado Springs murder

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- On the night of Nov. 26, Colorado Springs Police responded to a 911 call that a man was "bleeding out" in the middle of S. Nevada Ave. When officers arrived near the intersection of Nevada and Mill St., they found a trail of blood leading from the victim to the suspect's front door.

Arrest records show that when officers arrived, they saw the blood coming from the victim, identified as Sergio Garduno Ramirez, and followed the trail to the front door of 122 E. Mill St. According to investigators, that was the home of Neil Montoya Jr., the man arrested for Garduno-Ramierez's murder.

When police called the homeowner, records state he told police he was out of town in Cripple Creek but said his son was at home that night.

In the days that followed, court records show detectives interviewed the son, Neil Montoya Jr., multiple times.

Although witnesses told police they saw Montoya Jr. get into an altercation that night with Sergio Garduno-Ramirez, Montoya Jr. told police they never met, and he wasn't home during the incident.

Officers requested security video from neighboring businesses to track the trail of blood and find out how Garduno-Ramirez ended up in the middle of South Nevada Avenue.

According to court records, the surveillance video shows a pursuit where Garduno-Ramirez runs out the front door of the East Mill Street home, chased by a man police believe to be Montoya Jr.

The footage shows that man holding a silver object, and detectives noticed a large dark spot on Garduno-Ramirez's chest.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office ruled Garduno-Ramirez's death as a homicide, determining his death was caused by a fatal, sharp-edged injury.

Police arrested Montoya on a first-degree murder charge on Dec. 1. He is currently in the El Paso County Jail without bond.