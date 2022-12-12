Skip to Content
Colorado Springs
today at 10:59 AM
Published 11:22 AM

Staying safe while staying warm, how to properly use heating equipment this winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- With another chance of snow across parts of Southern Colorado, fire officials are reminding residents to be smart when it comes to staying warm.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, heating equipment is one one of the leading causes of home fire deaths. Between 2014 and 2018, the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) found fire departments responded to an estimated 48,530 house fires caused by heating equipment.

Below are steps you can take to protect your home and family this winter:

  • Space Heaters
    • Keep the heater at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including people
    • Place the heater on a solid, flat surface
    • Keep children away from the space heater
    • Plug the heater directly into the wall outlet, never use an extension cord
    • Space heaters should be turned off and unplugged when you leave the room or go to bed
  • Fireplaces
    • Make sure the protective linings and smoke ducts are clean and in good condition
    • Check to see that the chimney is clear and in good repair
    • Never use gasoline, charcoal lighter, or other fuel to light or re-light a fire because the vapors can explode

Below is a home heating flyer from the Colorado Springs Police Department with more safety tips:

