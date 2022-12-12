Inmate at El Paso County Jail likely died while experiencing withdrawal

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- An inmate is dead after she was found unresponsive in her cell at the El Paso County Jail.

According to the sheriff's office, the woman was found around 9:50 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said despite life-saving measures initiated by jail personnel, medical staff, and the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the woman died.

The inmate was identified as 24-year-old Savannah Poppell. According to the EPCSO, she was booked into jail on Dec. 7.

A preliminary report from the El Paso County Coroner's Office indicates Poppell likely died from an upper gastrointestinal bleed from an esophageal tear due to vomiting in the setting of substance withdrawal.

At this time, the coroner's office is waiting on toxicology results before establishing the official cause and manner of death.