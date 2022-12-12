Data shows stopping student loan forgiveness would hurt all graduates, especially people of color

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Millions of Americans are on edge, waiting to hear the US Supreme Court's ruling on student loan forgiveness.

According to our Denver news partners, the Supreme Court is expected to rule sometime in 2023 on the student loan forgiveness program.

If approved, the decision could have a big impact on graduates. If it's shot down, the Education Data Initiative found Black and African American college graduates would be disproportionally impacted compared to white college graduates.

KRDO's Natasha Lynn explains how loan debt forgiveness would help all graduates, especially people of color, in the video above.

