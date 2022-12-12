Crews respond to kitchen fire in Colorado Springs house near Flanagan Park

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a reported structure fire on the east side of the city.

CSFD first reported the fire at 5:03 p.m. as a residential structure fire in the 3100 block of N. Arcadia St.

At 5:15 p.m., CSFd reported Engine 6 was on the scene reporting the fire was found in the kitchen. At that time, the main body of the fire was out.

CSFD

However, crews were still at the scene searching for any hidden fire.