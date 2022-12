COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A crash forced part of E. Woodmen Rd. to close Monday afternoon.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers responded to the scene of a crash at Corporate Dr. and E. Woodmen Rd. at 12:14 p.m.

CSPD said the crash forced one lane of westbound E. Woodmen Rd. to close. Additionally, all northbound lanes north of the intersection shut down.

This is a developing story.