Colorado State Patrol reminds people to drive sober during the holidays

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) recognizes that while the holidays can be a time to gather with loved ones, it's also a time when some drivers make poor decisions regarding alcohol and other impairing substances.

CSP cites a recent survey that reports 48% of respondents over the age of 21 admitted that they drink more alcohol at holiday parties.

According to CSP, troopers issued 388 citations for driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs and investigated 44 fatal or injury crashes caused by impaired driving in 2021.

“Historically December is a busy month for law enforcement due to poor decision-making at holiday parties which leads to impaired drivers on Colorado’s highways and community streets,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol, in a press release. “When you fail to call a rideshare or a sober friend, you endanger every motorist and pedestrian on your path home.”

CSP said impaired driving can lead to struggling with maintaining a consistent speed and erratic breaking, an intoxicated driver often drifts between lanes and sometimes hovers over a lane line. It could also lead to a head-on collision, forcing another driver off the road, or a side-swipe crash.

When the Colorado State Patrol looked at DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes investigated by the Patrol for the first six months of 2022 (Jan – June 2022), the top five counties were:

In the first six months of 2022, Jan. through June, El Paso County had the highest investigations of DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes.

Below is a look at the other counties with high numbers:

CSP 2022 data

Additionally, CSP said troopers found that the at-fault driver of these DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes was not wearing their seatbelt 63% of the time.

“We want you to live to celebrate the holidays,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard. “If you are going out, get a sober ride.”

For more information on staying safe, click here.