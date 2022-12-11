Colorado Springs Police hold 2nd annual ‘Holiday on the Hill’ event

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- For the second year in a row, the Colorado Springs Police Department teamed up with Shield616, Toys for Tots, and the Police Foundation of Colorado Springs to throw its annual 'Holiday on the Hill' party.

On Sunday afternoon, members of the community watched Santa and Ms. Clause arrive alongside the Grinch, before entering the Colorado Springs Police Gold Hill Subdivision to talk with Santa and get a gift.

"The goal is to try and just spread as much Christmas cheer as we can and help every single family in need," said Kira Stump, a member of the Colorado Springs Police Department's cadet program.

The kids ate 'smores, sat in police cruisers, and talked with the police officers. Stump says the 'Holiday on the Hill' celebration is her favorite event that the Police Department puts on.

"For me, it brings me a lot of joy," said Stump. "It just reminds me every year of why I love to be in the cadet program and why I love to give back to the community."