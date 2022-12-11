2022 In Review Fast Facts

CNN Editorial Research

Here is a look back at the events of 2022.

Notable US Events

January 3 – The US Food and Drug Administration expands the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15. On January 5, the CDC updates its recommendations for the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster.

January 3 – Elizabeth Holmes, the former CEO and founder of failed blood testing startup Theranos, is found guilty on four charges of defrauding investors.

January 7 – A 57-year-old Maryland man receives a genetically modified pig heart in a first-of-its-kind transplant surgery.

January 13 – The Supreme Court blocks President Joe Biden’s vaccine and testing requirement aimed at large businesses, but allows a vaccine mandate for certain health care workers to go into effect nationwide.

January 24 – The James Webb Space Telescope, which launched on Christmas Day, reaches its destination, nearly a million miles away from Earth. On July 12 the first images are shared.

January 27 – Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announces he plans to retire at the end of the court term. Biden commits to nominating the first Black female Supreme Court justice.

January 31 – Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine receives full approval from the US Food and Drug Administration for use in people ages 18 and older.

January 31 – NASA reveals it intends to keep operating the International Space Station until the end of 2030, after which the ISS will be crashed into a remote part of the Pacific Ocean known as Point Nemo.

February 2 – The Pentagon announces that Biden has formally approved the deployment of 3,000 troops to Poland, Germany and Romania. The deployments are a show of support to NATO allies feeling threatened by Russia’s military moves near Ukraine and the threat of an invasion.

February 2 – ISIS leader Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi is killed during a US counterterrorism mission in northwest Syria.

February 18 – Kim Potter, the former Minnesota police officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April 2021, is sentenced to two years in prison.

February 21 – A social media platform backed by former President Donald Trump goes live. The service, a Twitter-like application known as Truth Social, is owned by Trump Media and Technology Group.

February 22 – US Soccer and the United States Women’s National Team (USWNT) announce they have reached an agreement to end a dispute over equal pay.

February 25 – Biden selects Ketanji Brown Jackson as his nominee to the Supreme Court, setting in motion a historic confirmation process for the first Black woman to sit on the highest court in the nation. On April 7, the Senate votes 53-47 to confirm Jackson.

March 1 – Biden delivers his first State of the Union address.

March 8 – Biden announces his administration is banning Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

March 8 – Florida’s Senate passes a bill that would ban certain instruction about sexual orientation and gender identity in the classroom. On March 28, Governor Ron DeSantis signs the bill, dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

March 10 – After a nearly 100-day lockout, Major League Baseball and the players’ union reach a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement, ending the first league work stoppage since the players went on strike during the 1994 season.

March 21 – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announces he has determined that the military of Myanmar committed genocide and crimes against humanity against the country’s minority Rohingya population in 2016 and 2017.

March 29 – The FDA authorizes a second booster of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for adults 50 and older. That same day, the CDC also endorses a second booster for the same age group.

March 30 – After a record-breaking 355 days spent in space, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei returns to earth, along with cosmonauts Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov.

April 5 – Biden nominates Adm. Linda Fagan to serve as the next commandant of the US Coast Guard. On May 11 the Senate votes to confirm Fagan, making her the first woman to lead a US armed service and the Coast Guard.

April 12 – The Bureau of Labor statistics shows the Consumer Price Index rose 8.5% for the year ended in March, hitting a high not seen since December 1981.

April 18 – A federal judge in Florida strikes down the Biden administration’s mask mandate for airplanes and other public transport methods.

April 25 – Twitter agrees to sell itself to Elon Musk in a deal valued at around $44 billion. Less than a month later, Musk announces via Twitter that the deal is temporarily on hold. On July 8, Musk moves to terminate the deal because he believes the company is “in material breach of multiple provisions” of the original agreement. On July 12, Twitter files a lawsuit against Musk in an effort to force him to follow through with the deal.

May 2 – Politico publishes a draft of a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would strike down Roe v. Wade. The Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade on June 24, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.

May 12 – Biden marks the milestone of 1 million US coronavirus deaths.

May 14 – Ten people are killed and three are injured in a mass shooting at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. The suspect, Payton S. Gendron, an 18-year-old White man — traveled hours to target the Tops Friendly Markets store in a predominantly Black neighborhood.

May 17 – The FDA grants emergency use authorization for a booster dose of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, at least five months after completion of the primary vaccine series.

May 24 – Nineteen children and two teachers are killed when an 18-year-old opens fire in a classroom at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. This is the second-deadliest school shooting since 2012, when 26 children and adults were killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

June 9 – The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol holds its first prime-time hearing, presenting details of its findings and new footage of how the violence unfolded.

June 15 – The Federal Reserve raises interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to tackle inflation that is plaguing the economy. This is the largest rate hike since 1994.

June 17 – The US FDA expands the emergency use authorizations for the Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines to include children as young as 6 months. The CDC signs off on vaccinations for the same age group the following day.

June 25 – Biden signs into law the first major federal gun safety legislation passed in decades.

June 27 – The Supreme Court rules that a Washington state school district violated the First Amendment rights of a high school football coach when he lost his job after praying at the 50-yard line after games. The opinion was 6-3 along conservative-liberal ideological lines.

June 27 – Four people are dead and at least 50 injured after an Amtrak train derails in Missouri after colliding with a dump truck at a public crossing.

June 29 – Musician R. Kelly is sentenced to 30 years in prison following his conviction last year on federal racketeering and sex trafficking charges stemming from his efforts over years to use his fame to ensnare victims he sexually abused.

June 30 – Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in as an associate justice to the United States Supreme Court, becoming the first Black woman to take a seat on the high court.

July 1 – Two-time US Olympic basketball gold medalist Brittney Griner’s trial begins. She has been detained in Russia since her arrest on February 17 at a Moscow airport on drug smuggling charges. On July 7, Griner pleads guilty to drug charges. On August 4, Griner is found guilty and sentenced to nine years in prison.

July 4 – A gunman kills seven people and injures dozens more at a July 4th parade in Highland Park, Illinois. The suspected shooter, identified as Robert E. Crimo III, is apprehended late in the day after a manhunt. On July 5, Crimo is charged with seven counts of first-degree murder.

July 22 – A federal jury finds former Trump adviser Steve Bannon guilty of contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack. He is sentenced to four months in prison on October 21.

July 28 – JetBlue Airways announces it will purchase Spirit Airlines, a combination that would create America’s fifth-largest airline. The announcement comes a day after Spirit pulled the plug on a deal to merge with Frontier.

July 28 – Widespread flooding following heavy rains leaves at least 43 dead in eastern Kentucky.

August 1 – Biden announces the United States killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in a drone strike on July 31.

August 2 – The Senate votes to pass long-sought bipartisan legislation to expand health care benefits for millions of veterans exposed to toxic burn pits during their military service, sending the bill to Biden to sign into law. The final vote was 86-11. Biden signs the bill into law on August 10.

August 8 – The FBI executes a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought there. On August 26, The Justice Department releases the redacted affidavit used to obtain the search warrant. The filing shows, among other things, that the documents that may have been illegally mishandled at Mar-a-Lago contained some of America’s most sensitive secrets.

August 12 – Author Salman Rushdie is attacked and stabbed multiple times on stage before a lecture he was scheduled to give at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. The suspect, 24-year-old Hadi Matar, is arrested.

August 29 – Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announces the main water treatment facility in Jackson is beginning to fail, meaning it can’t produce enough water to fight fires, reliably flush toilets and meet other critical needs.

August 31 – The FDA authorizes updated Covid-19 vaccine booster shots from Moderna and Pfizer. This is the first time updated Covid-19 vaccines have received emergency use authorization in the US. Both are bivalent vaccines that combine the companies’ original vaccine with one that targets the BA.4 and BA.5 Omicron sublineages.

August 31 – Democrat Mary Peltola wins the special election to fill Alaska’s House seat for the remainder of 2022, halting former Gov. Sarah Palin’s bid at a political comeback. With her victory, the former state lawmaker flips the seat held for nearly half a century by the late GOP Rep. Don Young, and is set to become the first Alaska Native in Congress.

September 18 – Hurricane Fiona makes landfall on the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with severe winds of up to 85 miles per hour, causing flooding and an island-wide power outage. At least three people are killed. Fiona makes landfall in the Dominican Republic the following day killing at least two people. Fiona morphs into a post-tropical cyclone and makes landfall in Canada’s Nova Scotia on September 24. At least one person dies.

September 28 – Hurricane Ian makes landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida near Cayo Costa as a powerful Category 4 storm. At least 126 people are killed in storm-related incidents in central Florida. On September 30, Hurricane Ian makes landfall near Georgetown, South Carolina, as a Category 1 storm, before being downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone. Five people are killed in storm-related incidents in North Carolina, officials say.

October 6 – Biden announces he is pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession.

October 12 – A Connecticut jury decides far-right talk show host Alex Jones should pay eight families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims and one first responder $965 million in compensatory damages, capping a wrenching weeks-long trial that put on display the serious harm inflicted by the conspiracy theorist’s lies.

October 13 – Nikolas Cruz avoids the death penalty after a jury recommends he be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the February 2018 massacre at Florida’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

October 13 – The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, US Capitol attack votes to subpoena Trump for documents and testimony during a high-profile public hearing.

October 24 – Ethan Crumbley, the teen accused of killing four students and wounding seven others at Oxford High School in Michigan in 2021, pleads guilty to all 24 charges against him.

October 28 – Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is hospitalized after he is attacked with a hammer by an intruder at the couple’s San Francisco home. The suspect, David DePape, faces multiple felony charges, including attempted homicide and assault with a deadly weapon.

November 12 – CNN projects Democrats will keep their narrow Senate majority for the next two years, after victories in close contests in Nevada and Arizona. On November 16, CNN projects Republicans will win control of the House.

November 15 – Former President Trump announces that he will seek the Republican presidential nomination in 2024.

November 16 – Artemis I takes flight after months of anticipation. Atop the rocket is the Orion spacecraft that will break away from the rocket after reaching space. After orbiting the moon, Orion will make its return trip, completing its journey in about 25 and a half days.

November 17 – Pelosi announces she will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership, but will continue to be a member of the House. She is the first and only woman to serve as speaker.

November 17 – The Biden administration determines that Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman should be granted immunity in a case brought against him by the fiancée of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi, whom the administration has said was murdered at the prince’s direction.

November 19 – A gunman opens fire inside an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs, Colorado, killing at least five people and injuring at least 25 others. Police identify the alleged gunman as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich.

November 22 – A gunman shoots and kills six people and injures four others inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia. The gunman is identified as 31-year-old Andre Bing, a store manager, who died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

November 27 – The world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, in Hawaii, erupts for the first time in nearly 40 years.

Notable International Events

January 5 – Dozens are killed and hundreds injured after protests erupt in Almaty, Kazakhstan, triggered by a fuel price increase. On January 7, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev orders security forces to “kill without warning” to crush the violent protests.

January 13 – Buckingham Palace announces that Prince Andrew is stripped of his military titles and charities, a day after a New York judge ruled a sexual abuse civil lawsuit against Queen Elizabeth II’s son could proceed.

January 15 – An underwater volcano in the South Pacific violently erupts, causing tsunamis to hit Hawaii, Japan, and Tonga’s largest island, Tongatapu — sending waves flooding into the capital.

January 20 – An inquest finds Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI knew about priests who abused children but failed to act when he was archbishop of Munich from 1977 to 1982, rejecting Benedict’s long-standing denials in a damning judgment.

January 20 – Zara Rutherford, 19, who has dual British-Belgian nationality, becomes the youngest woman to fly around the world solo.

February 5 – Queen Elizabeth II announces at her Platinum Jubilee that the Duchess of Cornwall will be known as Queen Camilla when Prince Charles becomes King.

February 7 – Canadian protesters against Covid-19 mandates impede access to the Ambassador Bridge, which connects Detroit and Windsor, Ontario — the busiest international crossing in North America. Ontario’s premier declares a state of emergency on February 11. On February 13, the bridge fully reopens.

February 15 – Prince Andrew and Virginia Giuffre reach an out-of-court settlement in her sexual abuse lawsuit against him.

February 24 – Russia launches an invasion of Ukraine, sending troops into the ex-Soviet nation from three fronts and firing missiles on several locations near the capital, Kyiv, in a broad attack that has drawn deep condemnation from world leaders.

March 16 – A 7.4-magnitude earthquake hits off the coast of Japan’s eastern Fukushima prefecture, killing at least four people and injuring over 100 others, and cutting power to millions of homes.

March 21 – A China Eastern Airlines jetliner carrying 132 people crashes in the mountains in southern China’s Guangxi region, according to China’s Civil Aviation Administration. The Boeing 737 was enroute from the southwestern city of Kunming to Guangzhou when it lost contact over the city of Wuzhou.

March 22 – Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny is sentenced to nine years in a maximum-security jail, according to Russian state-owned news agency Tass. Navalny is convicted on fraud charges by Moscow’s Lefortovo court over allegations that he stole from his Anti-Corruption Foundation.

March 24 – North Korea fires what is believed to be its first intercontinental ballistic missile in more than four years as Western leaders gather in Brussels for a security summit.

April 3 – CNN journalists in Ukraine see at least a dozen dead in body bags piled in a mass grave in the town of Bucha, northwest of the capital. Residents say around 150 people are buried there, while the mayor said in public remarks a day earlier there could be up to 300 victims buried there.

April 10 – Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan is ousted as the country’s leader following a vote of no confidence over allegations of economic mismanagement and mishandling of the country’s foreign policy. On April 11, Pakistan’s lawmakers vote in opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif as the country’s new prime minister.

May 6 – At least 35 people are dead and at least 89 are injured after an explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana, the Cuban health ministry says.

May 15 – At a joint press conference, leaders of Finland and Sweden announce their countries’ intentions to join NATO. On May 18, Finland and Sweden both hand in their official letters of application to join NATO. On June 28, NATO formalizes its invitation to Finland and Sweden to join its alliance after Turkey drops its objections the day prior. NATO members sign the protocols of accession on July 5.

May 21 – Labor Party leader Anthony Albanese is elected prime minister of Australia, ending nine years of conservative rule.

June 27 – Russia defaults on its foreign debt for the first time since the Bolshevik revolution more than a century ago.

July 7 – UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces that he is stepping down as prime minister after nearly 60 members of his government resign. Johnson says he will continue as caretaker leader while the Conservative Party launches the process of choosing a successor.

July 8 – Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot during a campaign speech in Nara.

July 23 – The World Health Organization declares the monkeypox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern.

July 26 – Russia announces it is planning to pull out of the International Space Station after 2024, ending its decades-long partnership with NASA at the orbiting outpost.

August 19 – Gunmen storm the Hayat Hotel in Mogadishu, Somalia. At least 21 people are killed and more than 100 others are injured during the attack. The Al Qaeda-linked terrorist group Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement posted on its affiliated online sites, saying its fighters managed to take over the hotel after blasting their way into the building.

September 3 – Ten people are dead and 18 are injured at multiples scenes in an Indigenous community and the surrounding area in Saskatchewan following a mass stabbing. One of the suspects, Damien Sanderson, is found dead on September 5. His brother, Myles, is arrested on September 8 but dies after experiencing “medical distress.”

September 5 – Liz Truss is named the UK’s new prime minister — after winning the Conservative Party’s leadership contest with 57% of the votes, against opponent Rishi Sunak’s 43%.

September 8 – Buckingham Palace announces that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning British monarch, has died at the age of 96. Her oldest son, Charles, becomes King Charles III.

September – Protests erupt across Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in a hospital three days after being apprehended in Tehran by the morality police for allegedly not abiding by the state’s hijab rules.

October 1 – At least 125 people are dead after violence erupts during an Indonesian league soccer match, according to Indonesia’s National Police Chief in what is one of the world’s deadliest stadium disasters of all time. Supporters of Arema FC and rival Persebaya Surabaya, two of Indonesia’s biggest soccer teams, clashed in the stands after home team Arema FC was defeated 3-2 at a match in the city of Malang in East Java, police said.

October 4 – North Korea fires a ballistic missile without warning over Japan for the first time in five years. The missile traveled over northern Japan early in the morning, and is believed to have landed in the Pacific Ocean.

October 20 – Truss announces her intention to resign just six weeks into her term after a growing number of her own Conservative Party’s lawmakers say they can no longer support her. She will remain prime minister until her successor is chosen.

October 25 – Rishi Sunak becomes the UK’s new prime minister, replacing Truss, the country’s shortest-serving leader of all-time. He is the third person to lead the country in seven weeks, and the fifth since 2016.

October 29 – At least 154 people are killed and over 100 more injured in a crowd surge at packed Halloween festivities in the South Korean capital of Seoul.

October 30 – Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is elected the next president of Brazil, defeating his rightwing rival, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro, by a razor-thin margin.

November 13 – Israeli President Isaac Herzog asks Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government, allowing the former prime minister to secure the country’s top job for a record sixth time and extend his record as the nation’s longest-serving leader.

November 21 – A 5.6-magnitude earthquake hits the Cianjur region of Indonesia, killing at least 334 people and injuring more than 1,000.

Awards and Winners

January 9 – The 79th Annual Golden Globes are announced in an untelevised presentation.

January 10 – The Georgia Bulldogs defeat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. This is Georgia’s first national title in football since the 1980 season.

January 17-30 – The 110th Australian Open takes place. Rafael Nadal defeates Daniil Medvedev in the men’s final, clinching a record-breaking 21st Grand Slam title. Ashleigh Barty becomes the first home Australian Open champion since 1978 after beating Danielle Collins in the women’s final.

February 4-20 – The 2022 Winter Olympics take place in Beijing.

February 5 – The NHL All-Star Game takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Metropolitan Division defeats the Central Division 5-3. Claude Giroux is named MVP.

February 6 – The 2022 Pro Bowl is played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The AFC defeats the NFC 41-35, in its fifth consecutive Pro Bowl win in the traditional AFC vs. NFC format.

February 13 – Super Bowl LVI takes place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20. It is just the second time in Super Bowl history a team played on its home field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team to do so, last year at Raymond James Stadium.

February 20 – Austin Cindric wins the 64th Annual Daytona 500.

February 18-20 – The 71st NBA All-Star Game takes place at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. Team LeBron defeats Team Durant, 163-160.

February 26 – The 53rd NAACP Image Awards ceremony is held.

February 27 – The 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are held.

March 4-13 – The 2022 Paralympics take place in Beijing.

March 15 – Brent Sass wins his first Iditarod.

March 27 – The 94th Annual Academy Awards ceremony takes place, with Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall as hosts. The Oscars have been hostless for the past three years.

April 3 – The 64th Annual Grammy Awards, postponed for the second year in a row due to a Covid-19 surge, takes place in Las Vegas at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

April 3 – The South Carolina Gamecocks win their second NCAA Women’s Basketball championship in five years after defeating the Connecticut Huskies 64-49 at Target Center in Minneapolis.

April 4 – The Kansas Jayhawks complete the largest comeback in title game history to overtake the North Carolina Tar Heels 72-69 for the national championship at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans. It is the program’s 4th NCAA Men’s Basketball title and first since 2008.

April 7-10 – The 86th Masters golf tournament takes place. Scottie Scheffler wins, claiming his first major title.

April 18 – The 126th Boston Marathon takes place. The winners are Evans Chebet of Kenya in the men’s division and Peres Jepchirchir of Kenya in the women’s division.

May 7 – Rich Strike wins the 148th running of the Kentucky Derby. The horse entered the race at 80-1 odds – the biggest long-shot in the 20-horse field.

May 9 – The Pulitzer Prizes are announced.

May 16-June 5 – The French Open takes place at Roland Garros Stadium in Paris. Rafael Nadal defeats Casper Ruud 6-3 6-3 6-0 in the final, capturing his record-extending 14th title at the French Open.

May 17-28 – The 75th Cannes International Film Festival takes place.

May 21 – Early Voting, ridden by jockey José Ortiz, wins the 147th running of the Preakness Stakes.

May 22 – Justin Thomas wins the 104th PGA Championship at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma. This is the second major of his career.

May 29 – Marcus Ericsson wins the 106th running of the Indianapolis 500. It is his first win at the track.

June 11 – Mo Donegal, trained by Todd Pletcher and ridden by jockey Irad Ortiz Jr., wins the 154th running of the Belmont Stakes.

June 12 – The 75th Annual Tony Awards take place.

June 16 – NBA Finals – The Golden State Warriors defeat the Boston Celtics, 103-90, in Game 6 to win the series 4-2.

June 18-22 – The 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show takes place at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York. A bloodhound named Trumpet wins Best in Show.

June 19 – English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick wins the 122nd US Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts. Fitzpatrick clinches his first career major by edging past world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Will Zalatoris by a single shot.

June 24 – The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place.

June 26 – The Colorado Avalanche defeat the Tampa Bay lightning in Game 6 to win their first Stanley Cup since 2001.

June 27-July 10 – Wimbledon takes place in London. Novak Djokovic defeats Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 6-6 (7-3) in the men’s final, to win his fourth straight Wimbledon singles title and his 21st Grand Slam title overall. Elena Rybakina defeats Ons Jabeur 3-6 6-2 6-2 in the women’s final, to win her first Wimbledon title.

July 1-24 – The 109th Tour de France takes place. Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard wins his first Tour de France title.

July 14-17 – Cameron Smith wins the 150th Open Championship on the Old Course at St Andrews, Scotland, for his first major golf title.

July 19 – The 92nd MLB All-Star Game takes place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. The American League defeats the National League 3-2. This is the American League’s ninth straight win.

August 29-September 11 – The US Open Tennis Tournament takes place. Iga Swiatek defeats Ons Jabeur and 19-year-old Carlos Alcaraz defeats Casper Ruud, becoming the youngest world No. 1 in the history of the ATP rankings.

September 12 – The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony takes place with Kenan Thompson as host.

September 18 – WNBA Finals – The Las Vegas Aces capture their first title in franchise history, defeating the Connecticut Sun 78-71 in Game 4.

October 3-10 – The Nobel Prizes are announced. The Nobel Peace Prize is awarded to jailed Belarusian advocate Ales Bialiatski and human rights groups from Russia and Ukraine — Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties.

November 5 – The Houston Astros win the World Series, defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6.

November 6 – The New York Marathon takes place. Evans Chebet, the Kenyan winner of the Boston Marathon in April, wins the men’s division, and Sharon Lokedi of Kenya in the women’s division. Lokedi is the eighth athlete in history to win in New York on her marathon debut.

