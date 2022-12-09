Las Vegas police arrest 2nd suspect after human remains found in barrel

By Elaine Emerson

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a second suspect in connection with human remains found in a barrel in late November.

Angelica Hudson, 30, was arrested Dec. 7 and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested in connection with the same crime on Nov. 29.

According to LVMPD, officers were called to Palm Street and E. Quail Avenue on Nov. 29 around 1:18 p.m. after human remains were found in a barrel in the area. Police said the victim, identified by the Clark County Coroner’s Office as 39-year-old Rene Olmos Enriquez Jr., was reported missing on Nov. 3.

Additional details on the incident weren’t immediately available.

