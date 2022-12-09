El Paso County Republicans respond to the censure of chairwomen Vickie Tonkins

El Paso County, Colo. (KRDO)--According to the Colorado Republican Committee (COGOP), the official duty of any Colorado Republican Party Chair is to support Republican candidates for office who win their primary races.

The Committee said four days before the 2022 General Election, the Colorado Republican chairwoman, Vickie Tonkins, censured seven republican candidates who were on the ballot without any constructive or valid reason. They say Tonkins rejected repeated requests to hold her special meeting after the election.

The COGOP said Tonkins flagrantly and intentionally violated her duty as County Chairman, and instead of supporting the seven Republican candidates running in the General Election, she actively opposed them.

Due to these issues, the COGOP thought it was in the best interest of the party to censure her.

KRDO reached out to Vickie Tonkins, but she declined to comment at this time.

The Vice Chairman, Karl Schneider, said it's an absolute embarrassment to the Republicans here in El Paso County that COGOP censured our own county party chair.

"It doesn't do a whole lot except make it a statement of fact that the Colorado GOP disagrees with the activities of the party chair and thinks that they are not commensurate with the Republican values and the Republican bylaws," said Karl Schneider.

Schneider acknowledges that there have been some disagreements on party ideology across the county and here in El Paso County.

"It will end when people grow up. Plain and simple. The fact of the matter is, is that the maturity level within a small ilk of the party," said Schneider.

Schneider said there is no trust or confidence in anything that the party chair does.

"She consistently violates campaign finance law. There have been two instances of violating campaign finance law to the tune of tens of thousands of dollars. I'm sure you're aware of that. She doesn't follow the bylaws when the executive committee votes and determines the direction of the party," said Schneider.

In the Spring time, there will be an election for the COGOP chair.