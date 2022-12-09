Skip to Content
Cold and snow return next week

12-9 HIGHS

Sunny and cool Friday... major changes early next week.

TODAY: Plenty of sunshine ahead for Friday afternoon with highs today in the upper-40s and low-50s. 

TONIGHT: Clear and cold overnight with Saturday morning lows in the teens and low-20s.

EXTENDED: 40s and 50s and mainly sunny skies Saturday.  Windy and mild conditions can be expected Sunday and Monday as snow begins to push into the mountains. Snow may impact the Tuesday morning commute along the I-25 corridor. We'll encounter much colder temperatures through the middle of next week with highs only in the 30s.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

