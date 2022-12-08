Pikes Peak hosting holiday tree giveaway for families in need

PIKES PEAK, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department and Miramont Castle have partnered with Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain and the United States Forest Service (USFS) to create the Holiday Tree Giveaway Program.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, families were selected by community center staff to participate in the program. The families are invited to choose a tree cut from the Pike National Forest and to engage in holiday festivities including interpretive presentations with Smokey Bear and Rocky Ram.

The city said local organizations had donated tree stands, holiday lights, and ornaments as well as netting to wrap the trees for delivery. Trees will be delivered by City staff to families that are unable to attend the event. The USFS identified trees to harvest for the program.

The tree giveaway will be held Sat., Dec. 10 on Pikes Peak.