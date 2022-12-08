Mother cited for delay in reporting missing son

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Detectives with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Shreveport woman for failure to report her son missing, Sheriff Steve Prator said Wednesday in a news release.

Stephanie Horache, 41, reported her teenage son missing Thursday. That was three days after he ran away from home.

The child was found on Monday, and Horache was issued a summons to appear in court.

By law, a child 13 years of age or younger is presumed missing if the child’s caretaker has not had contact for 12 hours. A child over the age of 13 is presumed missing if the caretaker has not had contact for 24 hours.

A child’s caretaker “shall report” that a child is missing within two hours of those time periods, according to Louisiana Revised Statute 14:403.7

