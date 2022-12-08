Japan to jointly develop new fighter jet with UK, Italy

TOKYO (AP) — Japan has announced it will jointly develop its next-generation fighter jet with the U.K. and Italy. Tokyo is looking to expand defense cooperation beyond its traditional ally, the United States. The Mitsubishi F-X fighter jet, which Japan plans to deploy in 2035, will replace its aging fleet of Mitsubishi F-2 jets Japan developed with the United States. The new fighter merges Japan’s F-X and Britain’s Tempest, which is being developed with Italy. Japan has expanded defense partnerships in the Indo-Pacific and Europe. Japan and Australia were to hold security talks between the two countries’ foreign and defense ministers later Friday.

