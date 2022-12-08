Skip to Content
CSPD arrests suspect in connection to November homicide

Neil Montoya Jr
CSPD
Neil Montoya Jr

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) has announced the arrest of a suspect who was wanted in connection with a November 26 homicide.

According to CSPD, 33-year-old Neil Montoya Jr. was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Dec. 1.

On Saturday, Nov. 26, officers responded to S. Nevada Ave and E. Las Vegas St. where they found a victim who was unresponsive and severely bleeding. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

That victim has been identified as 34-year-old Sergio Garduno-Ramirez. His death was the 50th homicide investigation in Colorado Springs in 2022.

