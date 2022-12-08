Brush fire reported in Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A brush fire has been reported Thursday in Canon City.

According to the Canon City Area Fire Protection District (CCAFPD), there is an active fire in the area of S. 9th Street and Vine Street in Canon City. The fire is south of 9th Steet and the Arkansas River, according to the CCAFPD.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

The CCAFPD said the fire is burning in brush and one small outbuilding is involved.

This story will be updated once we know more.