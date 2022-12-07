Watchdog finds prison failures before Whitey Bulger killing

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general has found a series of missteps by federal Bureau of Prisons officials preceded the 2018 beating death of notorious Boston gangster James “Whitey” Bulger. The watchdog recommends at least six Bureau of Prisons workers be disciplined. The watchdog’s report Wednesday finds Bureau of Prisons officials moved Bulger from being housed alone at a Florida prison to being housed in the general population at a West Virginia prison and shared information about the transfer widely. The bureau says it has improved communications between workers on medical transfers. Bulger led a largely Irish mob and spent 16 years on the lam before being captured at age 81 in Santa Monica, California.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER Associated Press

