Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 7:43 PM

Stolen car chase ends with driver crashing into Arizona ravine; 2 people in custody

By Alexis Cortez

Click here for updates on this story

    TEMPE, Arizona (KTVK, KPHO) — Tempe police say two people are in custody after a chase ended with a crash in the Salt River ravine on Tuesday night. Just after 8:15 p.m., Tempe police tried to pull over a stolen vehicle with two people inside near 40th Street and University Drive. When police attempted to stop the driver, they drove off and hit a patrol car. A chase began between the driver and Tempe police, but officers backed off due to the suspect driving erratically, investigators said.

Police later spotted the car near Interstate 10 and University Drive, where the driver had driven off a cliff and crashed into the ravine. Firefighters arrived and found the car 200 feet down the ravine. One person inside the car had to be rescued. Both were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The suspects haven’t been identified. The investigation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content