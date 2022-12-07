Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective at noon Wednesday for City of Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning at noon Wednesday, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will take effect in the City of Fountain.

According to the city, the Fountain Fire Department determined the current fire danger warrants the restrictions. Officials said conditions are dry throughout El Paso County and tall vegetation is abundant due to the lack of snowfall in the region.

Officials said the fire restrictions are within the city's best interest due to the constant cold fronts moving in producing low humidity and strong winds.

Below are details on the restrictions, including how it compares to Stage 2 Burn Restrictions: