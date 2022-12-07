Skip to Content
Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective at noon Wednesday for City of Fountain

City of Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning at noon Wednesday, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will take effect in the City of Fountain.

According to the city, the Fountain Fire Department determined the current fire danger warrants the restrictions. Officials said conditions are dry throughout El Paso County and tall vegetation is abundant due to the lack of snowfall in the region.

Officials said the fire restrictions are within the city's best interest due to the constant cold fronts moving in producing low humidity and strong winds.

Below are details on the restrictions, including how it compares to Stage 2 Burn Restrictions:

ActivityStage 1 Burn RestrictionsStage 2 Burn Restrictions
Outdoor blasting, welding, and
torches		Allowed with permitAllowed with permit
Campfires in developed
campgrounds/picnic ground		Allows in permanently
constructed fire grates, charcoal
grills, and wood-burning stoves		Allowed in gas-fueled (LPG or
CNG) constructed recreationally
fire pit
Model rocketsNot allowedNot allowed
Public prescribed burning/burn
permits		Not allowedNot allowed
Outdoor smokingNo smoking outside except in an
enclosed building or vehicle, a
developed recreational site or
while stopped in an area with at
least a 3 feet in diameter that is
barren of and cleared of all
flammable materials.		No smoking outside, only in an
enclosed vehicle or building
Sale or use fireworksNot allowedNot allowed
Outdoor cooking (private
property)		Allowed if they are smaller than
3 feet in diameter and less than
two feet high, which is kindled for
the purpose of cooking food
using only clean dry, untreated
wood or charcoal, which are
contained by fireplaces, fire pits,
(free standing and/or above
ground), barbecues, or other
systems approved by the City of
Fountain Fire Department		Allowed if the fire is contained
within gas-fueled (LPG or CNG)
grills or electric pellet fed
smokers
Outdoor fire at a residence
(recreational fire pits)		Allowed if the fire is contained
within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled
stoves, indoor fireplaces and
wood burning stoves. Allowed in
permanently constructed fire
grates, charcoal grills, and wood
burning stoves in outdoor areas
cleared of all combustibles, using
dry untreated wood and or
charcoal		Allowed in gas-fueled (LPG or
CNG) constructed recreationally
fire pit
