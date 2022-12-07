Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective at noon Wednesday for City of Fountain
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning at noon Wednesday, Stage 1 Fire Restrictions will take effect in the City of Fountain.
According to the city, the Fountain Fire Department determined the current fire danger warrants the restrictions. Officials said conditions are dry throughout El Paso County and tall vegetation is abundant due to the lack of snowfall in the region.
Officials said the fire restrictions are within the city's best interest due to the constant cold fronts moving in producing low humidity and strong winds.
Below are details on the restrictions, including how it compares to Stage 2 Burn Restrictions:
|Activity
|Stage 1 Burn Restrictions
|Stage 2 Burn Restrictions
|Outdoor blasting, welding, and
torches
|Allowed with permit
|Allowed with permit
|Campfires in developed
campgrounds/picnic ground
|Allows in permanently
constructed fire grates, charcoal
grills, and wood-burning stoves
|Allowed in gas-fueled (LPG or
CNG) constructed recreationally
fire pit
|Model rockets
|Not allowed
|Not allowed
|Public prescribed burning/burn
permits
|Not allowed
|Not allowed
|Outdoor smoking
|No smoking outside except in an
enclosed building or vehicle, a
developed recreational site or
while stopped in an area with at
least a 3 feet in diameter that is
barren of and cleared of all
flammable materials.
|No smoking outside, only in an
enclosed vehicle or building
|Sale or use fireworks
|Not allowed
|Not allowed
|Outdoor cooking (private
property)
|Allowed if they are smaller than
3 feet in diameter and less than
two feet high, which is kindled for
the purpose of cooking food
using only clean dry, untreated
wood or charcoal, which are
contained by fireplaces, fire pits,
(free standing and/or above
ground), barbecues, or other
systems approved by the City of
Fountain Fire Department
|Allowed if the fire is contained
within gas-fueled (LPG or CNG)
grills or electric pellet fed
smokers
|Outdoor fire at a residence
(recreational fire pits)
|Allowed if the fire is contained
within liquid-fueled or gas-fueled
stoves, indoor fireplaces and
wood burning stoves. Allowed in
permanently constructed fire
grates, charcoal grills, and wood
burning stoves in outdoor areas
cleared of all combustibles, using
dry untreated wood and or
charcoal
|Allowed in gas-fueled (LPG or
CNG) constructed recreationally
fire pit