Pueblo pushed back conversation on the legality of abortion ordinance after legal action threatened

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Around 100 people showed up to a city council meeting in Pueblo for a charged legal debate against a proposed abortion ordinance.

Two speakers were originally on the work session agenda to discuss the legality of this ordinance, but that discussion was halted after the city was given a document from the American Center for Law and Justice (ACLG) threatening legal action.

The ACLG claims that council members submitted a list of pro-life legal experts and were denied. They said that is discrimination, and they will not stand for it.

The 5-page document obtained by KRDO states, " The ACLG will not allow this viewpoint discrimination in violation of the first amendment of the United States Constitution to stand."

However, council member Sarah Martinez said she was notified about the new speakers an hour before the work session agenda was sent out.

"I did hear about a last-minute request through the mayor's office, not even to me directly an hour before the agenda was posted yesterday, and I was then intimidated, threatened with a lawsuit," said Martinez.

Martinez said this work session was never about hearing from both sides.

"It's not supposed to be about hearing both sides or lobbying over one side or the other. That's for next Monday. Today, is about filling in the gaps with information based on the needs and requested information by the council," said Martinez

But the council agreed to have a legal counsel from the other side come speak at the work session on Monday.

The only speakers that spoke were doctors from Parkview Medical Hospital. They were asked to come to speak based on council president Heather Graham's request.

The doctors that spoke said this proposed ordinance would make it impossible to ship in supplies they need.

Pueblo city council is set to vote on the final reading of this ordinance following the work session on Dec. 12.