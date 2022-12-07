Skip to Content
FBI activity reported in Colorado Springs neighborhood

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The FBI Denver office has confirmed to KRDO that agents were conducting court-authorized activity in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning.

The activity took place at a residence in the area of London Ln. and Morely Dr.

This is on the southeast side of Colorado Springs, just east of S. Academy Blvd.

As this is an ongoing investigation, the FBI said they could not provide any further information about this situation.

