Complaint alleges Twitter is turning offices into bedrooms for workers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — When Elon Musk bought Twitter he told employees he wanted workers who were committed to working long hours. Now, Twitter could be in trouble for turning part of its offices into a place for employees to crash.

Officials from San Francisco’s Department of Building Inspection confirm the agency is investigating a report that the tech giant has turned several offices at its mid-market headquarters into makeshift motel rooms for workers who are sleeping there.

A complaint through the 311 system prompted the investigation.

Officials say the agency plans to conduct a site inspection to verify the allegations.

