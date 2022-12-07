Car thefts continue to rise in Colorado, becoming more dangerous

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Across Colorado, car thefts continue to be an issue. According to our news partners in Denver, by the end of 2022, it's estimated more than 41,000 cars will be stolen statewide. It's a 12% increase from last year.

Colorado Springs police say more than 3,000 cars were stolen and in Pueblo, thieves have stolen more than 1,500.

The Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force says car thefts are becoming more dangerous.

9News cited recent incidents in Aurora and Denver where police returned fire after being shot or hit by suspects.

But, here in Colorado Springs police say we're not experiencing any increase in violence surrounding the crimes.

Commander Mike Greenwell with the Colorado Metropolitan Auto Theft Task Force says they've taken 70 firearms off of suspected car thieves this year.

"I think auto theft needs to be considered more than just a property crime," said Greenwell.

Stolen vehicles are a crime of opportunity to help protect yourself you should always lock your car, remove valuables, park in a well-lit area, and use some type of security device.