Woman desperately searching for her mother’s ashes after urn was stolen in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A woman is asking anyone with information to come forward after someone broke into her car, stealing her mother's ashes.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, K'La Docken's car was broken into on Dec. 1 in the 1800 block of E. Bijou St.

Docken said she's currently staying with a friend while she prepares to move into a new home. During the transition, she'd been keeping clothes and other valuable possessions in her car parked outside her friend's house.

While heading to work, Docken told KRDO she saw her vehicle had been broken into and trashed.

Docken's vehicle post-break-in.

Docken said her thoughts immediately went straight to her mother's urn, which she had left inside her car in a bag holding other personal belongings.

"Sure enough, the urn and the bag that had all my other family members' obituaries in it were missing," said Docken.

Docken said she immediately called the police to report the crime. CSPD confirmed an officer responded to the report a few hours later.

As of Tuesday, the urn is still missing. Docken said it's especially painful as her family nears the ninth anniversary of her mother's passing coming up this Christmas Eve.

"Losing her physically on earth, that sucked a lot," said Docken, "and it took a long time for me to process it, and then losing her urn, I'm trying to keep hope that I'll get her back."

Docken said she is praying the loss of the urn is not a permanent loss, like the loss of her mother's life, and that someone will see or know something that can help.

"I know I still have a lot of family," said Docken. "I still have all my sisters and a really, really big support system, but nobody loves you like your mom you know."

CSPD said a property crime detective will look into the case and check local pawn shops to see if the urn might turn up.