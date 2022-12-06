Two puppies from Colorado Springs to compete in Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl XIX

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In just a few weeks, one of the biggest annual events on television will air, Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX.

This year competing with 122 other pups are Vivianne and Sven from the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

Vivianne Sven HSPPR/Puppy Bowl XIX

The puppies in Puppy Bowl XIX come from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states. This year will also feature for the first time a Native American animal organization and a puppy player from Dominica, West Indies.

According to organizers, Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX airs Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023. The festivities begin with a pre-game show on Animal Planet and discovery+ at 11 a.m. MST. Audiences will be given an inside scoop on the Puppy Bowl draft with interviews and a chance to learn more about each puppy player's breed mix.

The game kicks off when the Pedigree Starting Lineup players take the field at 12 p.m. MST.

For cat lovers, there will also be the Kitty Halftime Show, which includes three shelter kittens that are also up for adoption.

During the game, audiences will also get to meet 11 special needs puppy players looking for their forever homes.

Viewers are encouraged to join in the festivities on social media by using the hashtag #PuppyBowl.

For more information on Puppy Bowl XIX click here.

For more information on the HSPPR, click here.