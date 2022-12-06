KU basketball player Gradey Dick signs NIL deal with Adidas

By KMBC 9 News Staff

LAWRENCE, Kansas (KMBC) — Adidas has signed four college basketball players to a large NIL deal.

Among the players is University of Kansas men’s basketball player Gradey Dick.

NIL stands for name, image, or likeness. Thanks to recently passed legislation, NIL deals allow college athletes to profit off of all three.

The three other players to sign with the athletic brand includes Northwestern State University player Hansel Emmanuel and Indiana University Bloomington players Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

ESPN reporter Nick DePaula broke the news on Tuesday.

Dick started high school at Wichita Collegiate School in Wichita, Kansas. He transferred to Sunrise Christian Academy for his final two years of high school.

He played for two years for the school averaging 18 points a game in his senior year. Dick was named to the McDonald’s All-American Game and Nike Hoop Summit rosters.

