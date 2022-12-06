Skip to Content
KRDO Season of Sharing Toy Drive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- We're well underway into the holiday season, and with inflation weighing heavily on families - they'll have fewer toys to give this year. That's why KRDO is teaming up with Toys for Tots and American Furniture Warehouse for the Season of Sharing Toy Drive!

Wednesday, December 7, 2022, we'll be collecting new, unwrapped toys at American Furniture Warehouse off I-25 and Fillmore to help those families in need.

We'll even take the toys straight out of your window or trunk so you don't have to get cold!

You can donate by using the QR Code below.

To donate to Pueblo, click here

To donate to Colorado Springs, click here

