Published 7:01 AM

‘Colorado Gives Day’ Tuesday celebrating 13th year of giving back to the community

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday, Dec. 6 is the 13th annual Colorado Gives Day. It runs until 11:59 p.m. It's a day of online giving and a time to celebrate and encourage philanthropy in Colorado.

One way to give back this holiday season is to donate to a nonprofit that speaks to you. Whether that's for animals, arts and culture, the environment, civil rights, health care, agriculture, housing, education, and more.

The day was created by 'ColoradoGives.org' which encourages people to 'give where you live' and allows people to choose nonprofits that appeal to their passions.

Participants can donate through the Colorado Gives website to the organization of their choice, which has over 3,100 nonprofits to choose from.

This year, Colorado Gives Day will have a $1.4 million incentive fund provided by Community First Foundation, FirstBank, and other community members. That will be allocated to each nonprofit that receives donations.

So far Tuesday at 7 a.m. Colorado Gives Day has raised over $24 million. Colorado Gives is hoping to beat the amount they raised last year of $55 million.

New for this year's Colorado Gives Day, Southwest Airlines is giving away round-trip tickets every hour to donors. A donation of $100 or more automatically enters you to win.

Alternatively, you can celebrate by donating to an independent non-profit organization outside of the website.

