Autopsy details cause of death of 2-month-old Buncombe County girl

By Kelly Doty

Click here for updates on this story

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — Autopsy results for a 2-month-old Buncombe County girl found complications from multiple injuries, malnourishment and pneumonia caused the baby’s death.

The N.C. Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released Riley Leshae Hannah Stephenson’s autopsy report Monday, Dec. 5, 2022.

Riley parent’s — Nickolas Shane Stephenson, 34, and Diandra Fuhr-Farlow, 29, of Candler — face first-degree murder charges in her death.

The report said the baby was severely underweight and had “florid pneumonia” in both lungs. The medical examiner said multiple healing fractures of various ages were found, including in the ribs, collar bone, arms, legs and spine.

Abrasions and bruises were found on the baby’s face and body, according to the report. Burns on her face were also noted.

A toxicology report found no evidence of common medications and drugs.

As previously reported, the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parents’ home on Jun. 28, 2022, after Riley was found unconscious and not breathing in her bassinet.

Citing the Buncombe County Medical Examiner, the autopsy report says, in part, “various accounts of an alleged fall during a bath were given, and it was said the infant hit her head.” The medical examiner said the baby’s mother claimed she used a heating pad on Riley’s face after the alleged incident, causing burns.

“No medical care was sought after this supposed incident and the mother reported that the infant had not been wanting to eat for several days prior to death,” the medical examiner’s report added.

The medical examiner said that the autopsy findings, along with the circumstances as currently understood, indicate multiple previously inflicted injuries and neglect. The manner of death was ruled homicide.

Stephenson and Fuhr-Farlow are both charged with first-degree murder and child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Both are held at the Buncombe County Detention Center under no bond.

Stephenson and Fuhr-Farlow each have a court date on Jan. 3, 2023.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.