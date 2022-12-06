Air Force beats South Dakota 79-58
The Air Force men's basketball team beats South Dakota 79-58. Sophomore guard Jake Heidbreder scored a career-high 27 points as the Falcons avenged a loss last season to the Coyotes, improving to 6-2 at home.
