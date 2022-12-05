Global survey: workplace violence, harassment is widespread

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The first attempt to survey the extent of violence and harassment at work around the globe has found that workplace abuse is widespread, and particularly pronounced among young people, migrants, and wage earners, especially women. More than 22% of the nearly 75,000 workers in 121 countries surveyed last year reported having experienced at least one type of violence or harassment, according to the report released Monday by the U.N. International Labor Organization, the Lloyds Register Foundation and Gallup. It said: “Violence and harassment in the world of work is a pervasive and harmful phenomenon, with profound and costly effects.”

