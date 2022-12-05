Gas leak at business forced half-mile radius evacuation in Fountain near Santa Fe Ave.

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- A gas leak in Fountain forced an evacuation within a half-mile radius Monday morning.

At 11:36 a.m., the City of Fountain announced an excavator hit a gas line going into a business in the 400 block of Royalty Pl.

Residents within a half-mile radius of the 400 block of Royalty Pl. were asked to leave their homes. People are asked to avoid the area until it's clear.

At 12:07 p.m., officials told KRDO residents were given the "all clear" and told they could return home.

The Fountain Fire Department and Fountain Police Department responded to the scene to assist Black Hills Energy.