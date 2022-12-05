California Highway Patrol officer hospitalized after driver slams into patrol vehicle

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

GARDEN GROVE, California (KABC) — A California Highway Patrol officer had to be rescued with the “Jaws of Life” after a driver slammed into his car in Garden Grove.

The officer was rushed to the hospital following the crash on Sunday night. He had pulled over on State Route 22 near Euclid Street when the driver of an SUV hit his car, leaving him trapped in the vehicle.

The extent of the officer’s injuries was unclear. The other driver was apparently not hurt, but was taken into custody.

Additional details were not available.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.